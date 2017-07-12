Letters

Ubers in the world



When Uber became popular in China, I stopped taking the subway and bus (Learning to drive in China, July 10).



At first, Uber was so cheap that my ride usually cost less than 5 yuan ($0.73).



However, that's not the only reason Uber was attractive to me.



Chatting with the Uber drivers was fun. I love discussing house prices, new policies, the weather, or recent movies with them.



But after I traveled to different cities, I found that not every Uber driver is kind and talktive like the ones in Beijing.



When I moved to New York last year, I called an Uber to pick me up. The car I ordered stopped in front of me, but unlike in China, the driver did not get out. I then realized that he did not plan to help me lift the suitcase.



When I got into the car, the driver refused to talk with me. He listened to his radio and gave me a serious face whenever I tried to chat. What's more, even though I told him my address twice, he still took me to the wrong place. I ended up walking about 15 minutes to get home.



I got my revenge by giving him a poor rating.



At the end of last year, I checked my phone and realized that I have never given Uber drivers in New York a high score.



Christy Qin, by e-mail







Gays no different from us



Every time I return from the US, my family would ask, "How different is life in the US?" (Danmei - gay fiction - bears brunt of new regulations that espouse socialist values, July 7)



Usually, I answer them with the simple words, "Almost the same."



I know I cannot say the difference directly because they will never understand. I was doing an interview about homosexuality in May and asked my mother whether she would mind if I were a lesbian.



"You must be kidding! It's never going to happen!" she said.



It was a joke, but her response upset me.



The young people I met in the US are fairly open about being gay.



My school in New York has a center that provindes advice and services to the LGBTQ community. Also, I often see gay couples walking around on my way to school.



I think many people in China still hold onto our traditional mindset towards sexual orientation.



People born in the 1960s and 70s have passed this prejudice on to their children, so it's hard to predict when our society will finally accept people who are different from the majority of us, but it's never too late to learn that gay people are the same as us.



Mary Zhang, by e-mail

