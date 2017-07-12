Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

So said Xiao Jie (pseudonym) about her experience of being swindled out of 5,000 yuan. A few days ago, Xiao received a call from a man who claimed to work at an online shop she bought some pants from. He said that the clothing company had tested the pants and realized that there was chemical residue, and offered to refund her. Xiao was asked to open her Alipay account on her smartphone and apply for a refund from an account the man gave to her. It was not until after she confirmed the transfer that Xiao realized she had applied for a loan, not a refund. Lawyers warn people to be vigilant against this new form of fraud and ask that they report all suspicious cases to the police as soon as possible. (Source: The Mirror)