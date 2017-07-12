Liu Xiaobo in critical condition, family rejects intubation: hospital

Liu Xiaobo’s condition is worsening as the functions of both his liver and respiratory system are failing, according to the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.



The hospital is trying its best to save Liu - who is in critical condition - and his family members have been informed of the situation, the hospital said in a notice on Wednesday.



Liu is suffering from spontaneous peritonitis - an inflammation of the lining of the inner abdomen - and infectious shock.



Despite undergoing active anti-infection therapy and blood purification treatment for three days, his liver function is continuing to worsen, read the notice.



Moreover, his respiratory functions have not shown obvious improvement after he received high-flow oxygen therapy, it said.



Doctors have said intubation is needed to help his breathing, but his family has refused to allow doctors to perform the procedure, stated the notice.



Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced on June 26 on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.



According to personal information recorded at Jinzhou Prison, where Liu had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned.





