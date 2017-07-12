Beijing art student makes a name for himself in anonymous street

A pedestrian shows "Geyu Road" on Chinese map and data service provider AutoNavi's mobile app as he stands in front of a homemade signpost for "Geyu Road" installed by Chinese art student Ge Yulu in Beijing, China, July 12, 2017. Photo: IC

A Beijing art student has made a name for himself after putting up his own signposts in an unnamed street.Ge Yulu, a graduate student at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), put up signposts bearing his name in the unnamed street for research but later discovered that the road was being referred to as "Ge Yulu" on GPS applications, Beijing Youth Daily reported. "Lu" means road in Chinese, which might explain the error.Ge found the unnamed street in east Beijing in 2013 and installed handmade signposts bearing his name, according to a video made by Ge shown at the CAFA graduation exhibition.Mobile GPS applications including Google and Baidu recognized the street in Chaoyang District as "Ge Yulu" in 2016.Ge expressed surprise at the outcome, "I was eager to see what would happen if I integrated my name in public areas," he said.Local residents have adopted the name, but few know where it came from. "None of us knows why the road is called Ge Yulu," said one.Many Web users are in favor of keeping the name. "He saved Beijing government the trouble," commented an anonymous NetEase user.Beijing Youth Daily