Enigma device sells for 45k euros

Someone in Romania thought he'd made a good deal when he sold an old typewriter for 100 euros ($114) at a flea market. He was wrong.



The "typewriter" was a German Wehrmacht Enigma I, a World War II cipher machine, and the collector who bought it sold it for 45,000 euros through the Bucharest auction house Artmark to an online bidder Tuesday.



"The collector bought it from a flea market. He's a cryptography professor and ... he knew very well what he was buying," Cristian Gavrila, the collectible consignment manager at Artmark, said.



Historians say Romania may host many more cryptographic machines.



Last month, Christie's New York Books set a world auction record of $547,500 with its sale of a "four-rotor Enigma cipher machine, 1944," to an online bidder.



The Enigma was used to encode and decode messages sent by the Nazi military, but the British mathematician Alan Turing and his team cracked the codes. By some estimates, their work shortened the war by two years.



Reuters





