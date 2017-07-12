Netizens find school’s dining setup hard to swallow

A junior high school in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has denied reports that its gender-specific dining halls are designed to prevent student crushes, claiming that the arrangement is simply for convenience.



Futian Junior High in Chongqing's Wushan County has set up separate dining halls for boys and girls in a bid to stop puppy love by minimizing daily encounters with the opposite sex, the Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.



The arrangement jarred with Net users, with one saying, "These outdated rules should not exist in today's schools."



The education commission of Wushan County said that a new dining hall had been built next to the girls' dorm and that the school had separated students to keep order and make life easier for students and teachers, according to the report.



One student said that the arrangement was not mandatory. He and his classmates had taken meals in the girl's dining hall, the report said.



Global Times





