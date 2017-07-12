Russian ice cream becomes the hottest thing in China

Russian ice cream is fast becoming the hottest thing in North China this summer, and is making inroads into inland China, Chinanews reported Tuesday.



Since the start of the summer, Manzhouli, a city bordering Russia in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has seen sales of Russian ice cream soar, making the cooling treat a must-try for tourists.



Demand from inland cities is also surging as the summer heat continues.



Local importer Yu Hong said that the prices of Russian ice creams and local ones were largely the same, but that many tourists liked the taste of Russian ice cream, according to the report.



"Now we are entering the peak season, many tourists from inland cities have put trying Russian ice cream at the top of their to-do list," chinanews.com quoted Yu Hong as saying.



According to statistics from Manzhouli Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, 209 tons of ice cream, worth $775,000, was imported from Russia during the first half of 2017, a record high at the port, the report said.



In addition to ice cream, other Russian-made products are also gaining popularity in China, including Russian candy and chocolate.



Chinanews.com

