Egypt approves to build new city with 500,000 citizens

The Egypt cabinet approved Wednesday a presidential decree to establish a New Mansoura city to host 500,000 citizens, the state-run MENA news agency reported.



Egypt's Housing Minister Moustafa Madbouli said the new city will be established over an area of 5,100 feddans (about 1.038 acres) to the west of Gamasa city on the northern coast.



The city is planned to accommodate some 500,000 citizens and will have a regional university, technology and logistics zone, water desalination plants and an integrated utility network, Madbouli said.

