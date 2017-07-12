Figuratively Speaking

169,000 km
Forecast length of oil and natural gas pipelines in China by 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission
said on Wednesday.
200b yuan
Investment by Beijing-based companies in North China's Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province in the past five years, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.
800m tons
Phosphate reserves discovered in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the largest in the country, media reported on Wednesday.
1.54t yuan
New yuan-denominated outstanding loans in June, beating expectations, media reported on Wednesday, citing the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank.
2
Companies based in the northeastern region of China that went public in the first half of 2017, domestic financial news site stcn.com reported on Wednesday.