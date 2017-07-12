New US trade rep

US President Donald Trump
has nominated Dennis Shea, vice chairman of a congressional commission that has been highly critical of China, as deputy US Trade Representative, the White House said on Tuesday.
The move adds another China trade hawk to Trump's trade policy team, joining US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, the White House director of trade and industrial policy.
Shea is vice chairman of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.