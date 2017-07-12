Less forex intervention

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2017/7/12 22:53:39
China should reduce government intervention in the foreign exchange market as the yuan moves toward stability, a commentary in a newspaper owned by the People's Bank of China, the central bank, said on Wednesday.
The government should also take steps to widen the floating range of the yuan exchange rate, Financial News said in the commentary. China should improve its foreign exchange market by increasing the channels for trading in foreign exchange, and reducing transaction costs, it added.