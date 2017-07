An Internet celebrity uses a mobile phone to stream her visit to Zhangjiajie, a scenic spot in Central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday. More than 100 Web celebrities did live broadcasts to a global audience Wednesday. As of the end of December 2016, audiences for Web live broadcasts had reached 344 million in China. China's entertainment-related live broadcast market is expected to hit 43.22 billion ($6.37 billion) in 2017, according to media reports. Photo: IC