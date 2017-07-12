‘Earhart’ photo taken years before her disappearance

A photograph supposedly showing Amelia Earhart alive in the Marshall Islands in 1937 that caused a stir earlier this month is from a Japanese book published years before the famed aviatrix disappeared, a military expert said Wednesday.



The blurry image apparently showing a white woman sitting on a Marshallese dock generated worldwide interest when it was included in a History Channel documentary screened last weekend.



It renewed interest in the fate of the legendary American and her navigator Fred Noonan who disappeared over the Pacific in July 1937 while attempting an around-the-world flight.



The program suggested the undated photograph found in the National Archives in Washington showed Earhart and Noonan were captured by Japanese forces. But military expert Matthew B. Holly said he had tracked the original image to a Japanese photographer's travelogue through Micronesia published before Earhart vanished.



Holly said that unlike the Washington photograph, the original - available at Japan's National Diet Library Digital collection - is dated.



He said the documents showed the photograph was taken at Jaluit Atoll in 1935 and published in 1936. "There is no question the photo was taken in 1935," he told AFP.



"The book is a photo collection of a man traveling on [a Japanese] vessel. The table of contents ... [shows] a number of photos in the Marshalls ending the book."





