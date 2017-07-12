Macron, Trump to meet in Paris to discuss Syria, countering terrorism

US President Donald Trump
was set to travel to Paris on Wednesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron
where the two leaders were expected seek to work together on Syria and countering terrorism, while avoiding the thorny issues that have divided them.
Trump and Macron - both political newcomers who scored upset victories in their presidential elections - have taken very different positions in areas such as climate change and trade.
US and French officials have said Trump's visit to Paris would allow the leaders to focus on those places where their interests overlap, including resolving the conflict in Syria and combating global terrorism.
Macron invited Trump to France to celebrate July 14 Bastille Day festivities and to commemorate the 100 years since US troops entered into World War I.
"It's for France a unique opportunity to show French military power ... and that's very important for Trump," said Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, director of the Paris office of think-tank the German Marshall Fund.
Although France has not met NATO's target of spending 2 percent of GDP on the military, Trump is satisfied that the country is very close to meeting that goal, a White House official said.
Trump was set to arrive in Paris early Thursday morning. He would participate in a welcoming ceremony at Les Invalides, where he was scheduled to tour a French war museum.
Trump's brief trip to France follows his attendance of the G20
meeting in Hamburg, Germany last week. The United States was left relatively isolated during the summit, when it reaffirmed Trump's decision to pull out of a landmark international accord reached in Paris in 2015 to fight climate change.
In hard-fought negotiations in Germany, Macron tried to soften US language on climate policy.
"They have completely contrasting messages, where Trump has argued for 'America first,' Emmanuel Macron is arguing for a kind of cosmopolitan globalist vision of France and of Europe," said Erik Jones, director of European and Eurasian Studies at Johns Hopkins University.