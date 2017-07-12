Son ‘innocent’ over Russia meeting: Trump

US President Donald Trump
on Wednesday defended his eldest son as "innocent" following e-mails that showed Donald Trump Jr. welcomed Russian help against his father's rival in the 2016 presidential election, deepening the controversy over purported Russian meddling.
Trump Jr. released a series of e-mails on Tuesday that revealed he had eagerly agreed to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as part of Moscow's official support for his father.
Trump Jr., in a Fox News TV interview Tuesday, said, "in retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently."
The president, after initially releasing a statement on Tuesday calling his son "high-quality," on Wednesday praised the TV appearance and repeated his condemnation of investigations and media coverage of the Russia investigations.
"He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The e-mails offered the most concrete evidence to date that Trump campaign officials embraced Russian help to win the election, a subject that has cast a cloud over Trump's presidency and spurred multiple investigations.
The Justice Department and Congress are both investigating alleged Russian interference in the November election and any possible collusion with Trump's campaign.
The Kremlin has never been in touch with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who met a group of Trump associates last year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We have already said we are absolutely unaware of this story, we have never been in contact with this lawyer ... She has nothing to do whatsoever with us," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it was preposterous that Trump's eldest son was blamed for meeting a Russian lawyer last year.
Hitting back against accusations of Russian meddling in the 206 US election
s, Lavrov asked to be shown "at least one fact" proving Moscow tried to interfere with the democratic process.
"I learned with surprise that a Russian lawyer, a woman, is being blamed and Trump's son is being blamed for meeting. For me, this is wild," Lavrov told a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart in Brussels.
"Because when any person speaks to a lawyer, what problem or threat could there be? I didn't know about this, I learned about it from TV."
Trump has said his campaign did not collude with Russia.
Trump Jr.'s correspondence does not appear to provide evidence of illegal activity but is likely to draw scrutiny from investigators.