Quick-Step Floors rider Daniel Martin of Ireland receives a feeding bottle during the 203.5-kilometer 11th stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race between Eymet and Pau on Wednesday. Marcel Kittel continued to dominate the sprint finishes, taking his fifth stage victory. Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen took second with Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway third as Chris Froome retained the leader's yellow jersey. Photo: CFP