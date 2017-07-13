EU’s Barnier hits back at Britain on Brexit bill

European Union Brexit
negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain on Wednesday to quickly settle a row over its divorce bill, hitting back at foreign minister Boris Johnson's remark that the bloc could "go whistle" on the issue.
"I am not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking," France's Barnier told a news conference when asked about Johnson's comments on the money the EU expects Britain to pay when withdrawing.
Barnier urged Britain to send Brussels its negotiating position on key issues ahead of the second round of formal Brexit talks with his British counterpart David Davis, which start Monday in Brussels.
He added that following its vote last year to leave the EU, Britain had to finally admit that it needed to foot the bill for its departure, estimated by EU officials at around 100 billion euros ($112 billion).
"On the single financial settlement, it is essential that the UK recognize the existence of financial obligations which are simply a result of the period in which they were members of the EU," he said.
Only after that could the EU and Britain work on the "methodology" of how the Brexit bill would be worked out, added Barnier, a former European Commissioner and French foreign minister.
The first phase of the Brexit talks are focusing on divorce issues - the divorce bill, the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa, and the border in Northern Ireland.
The EU says it will only start discussing future relations with the UK, including a possible trade deal, after "sufficient progress" has been made on those topics, hopefully later this year.