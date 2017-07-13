Mendes in tax probe

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/13 0:03:40
Portuguese tax inspectors were examining the accounts of super agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday, his company said, two weeks after he was charged in Spain with tax fraud.
The 51-year-old Mendes represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Radamel Falcao and a host of other top-earning stars, many of whom are being investigated in Spain over allegations that they hid earnings from image rights in off-shore accounts.
"An inspection procedure is currently underway and it is being carried out in normal conditions," a spokesperson for Mendes's firm Gestifute told AFP on Wednesday, adding the company had already been subject to a series of similar inspections that had passed off without incident.