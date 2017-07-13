Mendes in tax probe

Portuguese tax inspectors were examining the accounts of super agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday, his company said, two weeks after he was charged in Spain with tax fraud.



The 51-year-old Mendes represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho, Radamel Falcao and a host of other top-earning stars, many of whom are being investigated in Spain over allegations that they hid earnings from image rights in off-shore accounts.



"An inspection procedure is currently underway and it is being carried out in normal conditions," a spokesperson for Mendes's firm Gestifute told AFP on Wednesday, adding the company had already been subject to a series of similar inspections that had passed off without incident.

