Dani Alves joins PSG

Dani Alves has completed a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said Wednesday.



"I am extremely happy to have joined PSG," Alves said after signing a two-year contract following his release by Juventus.



The Brazilian had seemed likely to link up with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.



Alves spent four years under Guardiola in Spain, winning the Champions League twice in that time, but a reunion never materialized.





