Spieth to defend title

Jordan Spieth will make his fourth successive trip to the Australian Open in November to defend his title, organizers said Wednesday.



The 23-year-old former world No.1 shot a scintillating final-round 63 to record his first title at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney in 2014, which he used as a springboard for a sensational 2015 when he won the Masters, US Open and three other tournaments on the PGA Tour.



He finished tied for second behind Matt Jones at the tournament in 2015 then beat locals Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith in a playoff last year at Royal Sydney to regain the Stonehaven Cup.

