Athlete dies at facility

Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei has died while preparing for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, the International Paralympic Committee has confirmed.



Hayayei, from the United Arab Emirates, made his debut in the javelin and shot put events at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, finishing sixth in javelin.



The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being attended to by emergency services at the Newham Leisure Center.



"At this early stage it is believed the man was struck by a metal pole which formed part of training facilities at the center," a spokesman for the Metropolitan police told British media.



Hayayei was preparing to compete in his second world championships after finishing eighth in the shot put competition in the 2015 edition.





