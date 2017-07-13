Bryce Harper’s All-Star suggestion not necessarily a bad idea for MLB

A long, long time ago on playgrounds far, far away, kids played sports free from adult supervision and interference. The best players picked their teams spontaneously, based solely on which players were available on that particular day. On Monday, Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper suggested that Major League Baseball (MLB) select its All-Star teams the same way.



Baseball purists tend to be ­notoriously prickly about changes to their sport, but Harper's suggestion isn't a stupid one - especially when compared to the MLB's 2003 decision to award home-field ­advantage in the World Series to the league that won the All-Star game (a policy that was thankfully replaced this year with a cash incentive to all members of the winning team).



Granted, All-Star games are tricky propositions these days. A glaring lack of authentic blocking and tackling has threatened the very existence of the recently concussion-conscious NFL's Pro Bowl. The NHL was so starved for attention that it invented a three-on-three format in 2016. The NBA All-Star Game - arguably the most successful in all American sports - makes no apologies for being a glitzy, extended weekend full of spectacular dunks and nonexistent defense.



MLB's All-Star game could use a ­face-lift, if only because of the sport's ­evolution since the game's 1933 inception. Until 1997, teams from the ­



National League and the American League never met until two of them met in the World Series, thus making the ­All-Star Game a matter of pride. Interleague play ­diluted that sense of pride, just as cable television and expanded media diluted the scarcity of fans being able to follow teams outside their local markets.



In a way, it's ironic that this suggestion came from Harper - a poster boy of sorts for travel team baseball and the type of national exposure foisted upon young athletes via social media and scouting services. Ironic ideas, though, aren't necessarily bad ideas, so perhaps MLB should consider his suggestion. And maybe host the game at a local playground or vacant lot?



