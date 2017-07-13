Chinese president receives credentials of eight ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping
received the credentials presented by eight new ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday.
The ambassadors are Selim Belortaja from Albania, Jose Bernal from Mexico, Usenov Azamat from Kyrgyzstan, Mothusi Palai from Botswana, Edward Boateng from Ghana, Terry Branstad from the United States, Jean-Maurice Ripert from France, and Patricia Rodriguez Holkemeyer from Costa Rica.
Xi welcomed the ambassadors to China and asked them to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to the leaders and people of their countries.
The Chinese government will provide convenience and support for the work of the ambassadors and hopes that they will actively contribute to bilateral relations between China and their countries, Xi said.
Xi spoke positively of traditional friendship and sound relations with the eight countries, and said China will enhance mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges to boost bilateral ties.
The ambassadors conveyed greetings from their state leaders to Xi. They said their countries highly value the relations with China, as well as the friendship between the peoples, and expect to participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative.
They said they feel greatly honored to serve as ambassadors to China, and will devote their best efforts to promoting cooperation between their countries and China, as well as deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples.