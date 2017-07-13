Aerial photos show Hukou Waterfall of Yellow River

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows a rainbow over Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

