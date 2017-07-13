Blue-throated bee-eaters seen as summer visitor in SE China's Fujian

Photo taken on July 11, 2017 shows three blue-throated bee-eaters on a withered branch in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province. Blue-throated bee-eater is a kind of summer visitor who mainly feeds on bees, dragonflies and butterflies. They tend to nest in sound ecological environment. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)

