Blue-throated bee-eaters seen as summer visitor in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/13 10:27:50

Photo taken on July 11, 2017 shows three blue-throated bee-eaters on a withered branch in Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province. Blue-throated bee-eater is a kind of summer visitor who mainly feeds on bees, dragonflies and butterflies. They tend to nest in sound ecological environment. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

