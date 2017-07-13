Rwanda's ruling party to launch presidential campaign

Rwanda's ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) on Wednesday announced here that it will launch its presidential campaign this Friday in Southern Province.



Last month, RPF elected the country's incumbent President Paul Kagame as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.



Kagame will be battling with Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate for the highest office in the landlocked central African country.



Addressing a news conference about preparations for the polls, secretary general of RPF Francois Ngarambe said that the ruling party's presidential campaigns will kick off on Friday in Ruhango District, Southern Province.



"Our candidate will get to every district of the country and depending on topography, twice in some districts. We have our manifesto ready and we shall explain to Rwandans in detail what we intend to bring to them in the next 7 years," he added.



According to Ngarambe, much has been achieved by the current government in various sectors of the economy most especially in key areas like security, infrastructure and unity.



The ruling party has also appointed its spokesperson during the presidential campaigns.



Campaigns for three qualified presidential candidates will officially begin on July 14 and end on August 3, just a day before the elections.



About 6.8 million people will participate in this year's presidential elections, up from 5.7 million who participated in 2010 presidential elections, according to the NEC.



Incumbent President Paul Kagame will seek re-election in the election. Kagame has been president since 2000 when he was elected transitional president by ministers and members of parliament following the resignation of then President Pasteur Bizimungu. Kagame was then reelected in 2003 and 2010.

