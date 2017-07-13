3 shot dead in US state of Alabama

Local police said Wednesday that three people were killed in a shooting incident in the US state of Alabama.



The shooting took place at a mobile home park near the city of Birmingham earlier Wednesday.



"We have three victims deceased on the scene, their identities cannot be released at this time," Gardendale Police said on Facebook.



Gardendale Police released a photo of the suspect, identified as 51-year-old white male Kenneth Dion Lever, who has fled the scene and the search for him has already been underway.



Police said Lever is "armed and dangerous", and asked anyone who sees him not to approach and inform the police.



Local media reported that charges had been made against Lever involving sexual abuse of a minor in the past and that his ex-wife had applied for a court order to keep Lever away.

