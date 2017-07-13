Kuwaiti, Chinese officials discuss expanding strategic cooperation

Kuwait's Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh held talks Wednesday with a visiting Chinese delegation to discuss boosting strategic cooperation on various domains.
The meeting was also attended by Central Bank Governor Mohammad Al-Hashel and Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouq Bastaki alongside representatives of China Development Bank, China Telecom and China International Energy Group Co., the official news agency KUNA reported.
The Chinese delegation, which arrived in Kuwait on Monday, is currently on a four-day visit.
Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Abdurrahman Al-Mutawa already held a meeting with the delegation on Tuesday to explore ways of promoting cooperation in various areas, especially in the sphere of infrastructure construction.
The two sides have discussed matters related to Kuwait's national development plan "Kuwait 2035" and China's Belt and Road
initiative, KUNA reported.
China intends to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait through the construction of strategic projects, including Kuwait's planned Silk City project, a free trade zone in the northern Subbiyya region, and Kuwait's five islands.
On Tuesday, a Chinese firm signed a 709-million-dollar contract with the Kuwaiti government to build infrastructure and roads for a new 18,000-unit housing project in Kuwait's South Matlaa, located west of the capital.
Kuwaiti officials also announced that Chinese technology and smartphone giant Huawei will execute the second phase of a fiber optics project after signing a 72-million-dollar contract.
"Kuwait 2035," or Kuwait National Development Plan, is a newly-unveiled grand economic plan aimed at transforming the country into a regional financial and cultural hub by 2035 via 164 strategic development projects. It also aims to increase foreign direct investment by 300 percent.
The Belt and Road Initiative, first put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping
in 2013, is aimed at building the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road through concerted efforts of all related countries and benefiting all participants by promoting unimpeded trade, financial integration, connectivity of infrastructure and closer people-to-people exchanges.