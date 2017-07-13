US Secretary of State ends Qatar rift talks

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after talks with foreign ministers of the four anti-Qatar countries on the month-long dispute among Gulf states, with no announcement released so far.



He met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain - the four countries boycotting Qatar - in Jeddah to discuss the escalating issues.



The meetings came after Tillerson visited Kuwait and Qatar, during which he signed an agreement with the Qatari government aiming at combating the financing of terrorism.



The four countries responded to the US-Qatari agreement by releasing a joint statement on Tuesday stating:"We believe that the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and the Qatari authorities is a result of repeated pressures and demands over the past years to Qatar to stop supporting terrorism."



"But that such a step is not sufficient and we will closely monitor the seriousness of Qatar in combating all forms of funding, supporting and fostering terrorism," the statement said.

