Former White House economic advisers urge Trump not to impose steel tariffs

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/13 10:40:14





"Media reports indicate that you are contemplating using your authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to initiate the process of imposing steel tariffs because of a putative threat to national security. We urge the administration not to take this action," the economists who advised past US presidents of both parties said in a letter to the White House.



They noted that the United States already has over 150 countervailing and antidumping duties on steel imports, warning additional tariffs "would likely do harm to" US relations with major allies that are the top source of US steel imports.



"Officials from Canada, United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany, and the Netherlands have already voiced concern," they said, adding additional steel tariffs would also damage the US economy.



"Tariffs would raise costs for manufacturers, reduce employment in manufacturing, and increase prices for consumers," they argued.



"We urge you to avoid a policy that would likely incur greater economic and diplomatic costs than any conceivable national security gain," the economists concluded.



The signatories of the letter include former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who was chair of the CEA under former President George W. Bush, Martin Feldstein, who held the post for then-President Ronald Reagan, and Jason Furman, who served an advisor to former President Barack Obama.



The Trump administration in April launched the so-called Section 232 investigations into imported steel products, a rarely-used trade tool to limit imports on the grounds of protecting national security.



Many US trade experts have warned that it would further damage US manufacturing if the administration imposes new restrictions on steel imports.

