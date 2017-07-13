Boko Haram continues attacks in Nigeria

"The situation is threatening. The last attack in Maiduguri was daring. Everyone should join hands toward ridding Nigeria of the remnants of the insurgents," these were the words of Ali Ndume, a Senator from restive northeast Borno State on Sunday.



Ndume, currently serving a six-month suspension, was reacting to recent coordinated attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and described the situation as "worrisome."



The city of Maiduguri has recently come under series of attacks, including the University of Maiduguri where over a dozen people have been killed including a professor.



Despite the efforts, however, the insurgents, whose activities have caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009, have still been able to mount attacks on soldiers and civilians.



Boko Haram has launched more than 40 attacks which have resulted in civilian deaths So far in 2017, according to media reports.



Last month, Maiduguri, the largest city in Nigeria's northeast, was interrupted by bombings during Eid al-Fitr celebrations.



The police on Wednesday confirmed that 19 people were killed in the latest deadly Boko Haram attacks in Maiduguri in Nigeria's troubled North-East.



The attacks, which occurred late on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 12 Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members and seven civilians, according to the Borno State Commissioner of Police Borno, Damian Chukwu.



At least 860 CJTF members have lost their lives to the insurgency in Borno since 2014.



Chukwu told reporters in Maiduguri on Wednesday that at least 23 people sustained injuries in the latest attacks.



These attacks came barely 24 hours after Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, alerted 70 commanding officers of the Army to remain vigilant as Boko Haram insurgents withdraw to safe havens in other parts of country.



According to him, the insurgents are now in disarray, attacking soft and defenseless targets, and withdrawing to safer havens in other parts of the country.



The Nigerian military recently repelled series of attacks, including suicide bombings, coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents, in Maiduguri and its environs.



Recent attacks have targeted the University of Maiduguri, once described as the safest place in the city at the height of the insurgency.



The university defiantly stayed open throughout the Boko Haram insurgency before being bombed, for the first time, in Jan. 2017.



The police on Sunday said it had deployed 3,000 policemen to Maiduguri and other areas liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents.



On his part, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the military is winning the war against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and other parts of the country.



He said many terrorists' cells in the North-East had been decimated by security forces and assured that victory was in sight.



"If you recall, in 2014, terrorists moved in convoy of 15 to 20 Hilux vehicles; ravaging villages and killing villagers. But that is not the situation on ground now," he told a forum.



"It is true that we have cases of suicide bombings, but we are doing everything humanly possible to contain the insurgents," he said.



"The insurgency may linger for some time but we are capable to deal with the whole issues and make it become a thing of the past," the Air Force chief added.



"We have highly committed Nigerians (military personnel) that are working day and night to ensure that no part of Nigeria is under the control of any group other than the legitimate government," he said.



Abubakar assured that the military would continue to safeguard the nation's territorial integrity from any form of external and internal aggression.



Boko Haram, which launched its bloody campaign in 2009, has been attacking soft targets, including the University of Maiduguri, where it killed four people on May 19 this year.



On Aug. 26, 2011, the group attacked the UN Building in Abuja, killing scores of people.



It had also attacked the Police Headquarters in Abuja and the busy Nyanya Bus Stop on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, killing many people.

