Somali leader calls on Parliament to hasten review of constitution

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, on Wednesday called on Parliament to fast track the constitutional review process.



Addressing a second parliamentary plenary session of the Upper House in Mogadishu, Farmajo said the two chambers of parliament must cooperate to ensure a fair process in the ongoing review of the constitution.



"The two chambers of the federal parliament must cooperate in the important duty of the process of reviewing our provisional constitution," he told the lawmakers.



Farmajo urged members of the Upper House to take the lead in ensuring delivery of services aimed at achieving development goals and plans.



"You must ensure in all you do that it should only be in the interest of the nation, and avoid personal, groups or clan interests," he added.



The Somali leader also underscored the key objectives that the House must prioritize in this parliamentary session including political dialogue and consultations, as well as defining the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the central government and the federal states.



The president further urged both Houses of Parliament to strengthen their relations and cooperation as stipulated in article 56 of the provisional constitution.

