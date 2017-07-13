China's top legislator says relations with Portugal at 'best time in history'

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/13 11:22:16





Zhang, who paid an official friendly visit to Portugal from Monday to Wednesday, made the remarks while meeting here with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



China and Portugal are good friends and partners which understand, respect, trust and support each other, said Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.



Zhang also expressed his hope that the two countries could enhance political mutual trust and strategic coordination while accommodating each other's core interests and major concerns.



China attaches high importance to the development of



The Portuguese president, for his part, said that Portugal is willing to work together with China to seize the opportunity and deepen their cooperation.



The president also said that Portugal is ready to follow through on the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and implement major bilateral projects in a bid to push the Portugal-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Relations between China and Portugal are at their best time in history as evidenced by strong bilateral cooperation across various fields in recent years, said China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang Zhang, who paid an official friendly visit to Portugal from Monday to Wednesday, made the remarks while meeting here with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.China and Portugal are good friends and partners which understand, respect, trust and support each other, said Zhang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.Zhang also expressed his hope that the two countries could enhance political mutual trust and strategic coordination while accommodating each other's core interests and major concerns.China attaches high importance to the development of China-EU relations , hoping that Portugal, as a major EU member, could continue to play a constructive role in promoting China-EU relations, Zhang added.The Portuguese president, for his part, said that Portugal is willing to work together with China to seize the opportunity and deepen their cooperation.The president also said that Portugal is ready to follow through on the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and implement major bilateral projects in a bid to push the Portugal-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.