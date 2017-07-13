China steps up in anti-doping education

China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) has geared up its efforts in anti-doping education by providing 24/7 consultancy on food and drug safety issues to top sports teams.



In its latest moves to educate athletes to guard themselves against doping, the agency plans to provide each national team with a consultant who will provide individual medicine and diet advice to athletes. These consultants, all experienced anti-doping officials, will also work out education programs specific for each sport.



"Our service will be 24/7 and we hope athletes will communicate with our experts about their problems and question," said CHINADA's official for education Sai Fei.



The new measures were first introduced to the national swimming team whose newly appointed deputy head Zhao Jian had previously worked as CHINADA deputy director.



Zhao brought dozens of national team swimmers to CHINADA on Wednesday afternoon for a visit before they head for the Budapest world championships and the athletes toured the anti-doping lab for the first time.



"It is my first visit to CHINADA and see what the lab looks like. I have learnt a lot in the labs and from the lecture about anti-doping cases," said Rio Olympic medalist Fu Yuanhui.



Zhao, already pushing for a deeper cooperation between anti-doping authorities and sports teams before he left, was satisfied with the visit.



"These measures provide an opportunity for athletes to understand how CHINADA works. It will help them to form self-awareness towards anti-doping," said Zhao.

