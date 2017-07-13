China's foreign trade gains steam in H1

China's foreign trade expanded at the fastest pace since the second half of 2011, buffering the economy from a slowdown amid headwinds at home and abroad.



Exports in yuan-denominated terms rose 15 percent year on year in the first half of this year while imports increased 25.7 percent, customs data showed Thursday.



That led to a trade surplus of 1.28 trillion yuan (188 billion US dollars) in the same period, down 17.7 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.



The brisk growth was bolstered by a lower comparison basis, government support and healing global demand, Huang Songping, a spokesperson with the customs authority, told a press briefing.



However, he brought attention to a tough stance on foreign trade in the second half of this year due to a higher comparison basis, uncertainties in the global environment and deep-seated problems in the domestic economy.



Regarding China's trade with Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Huang highlighted the fact that China's imports from the DPRK had fallen substantially for four straight months.



"China has always abided by the rules of the United Nations resolution on a trade embargo with the DPRK ... It is a common responsibility of all UN members. China will carry out the practice in a consistent, accurate and stringent way." he said.

