6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Papua New Guinea

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, 38 km south-south-east of Taron, off the island of New Ireland.



Initial US Geological Survey reports suggested the earthquake struck 42 km off the coast, but revised data later.



The USGS stated that recent earthquakes in this region have caused landslides, but as of yet no such instances have been reported.



The US Tsunami Warning System claims that the magnitude of the earthquake was rather 6.7 in magnitude, but has not issued any tsunami warning for the region in Papua New Guinea.

