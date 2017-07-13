Malta on track to legalize same-sex marriage

Two men kiss each other after parliament voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Valletta, capital of Malta, on July 12, 2017. Following amendments approved in Parliament of the Marriage Act and other Laws (Amendment) Act on Wednesday, Malta will become the 15th nation in Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

A couple hug each other after parliament voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Valletta, capital of Malta, on July 12, 2017. Following amendments approved in Parliament of the Marriage Act and other Laws (Amendment) Act on Wednesday, Malta will become the 15th nation in Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

Maltese Prime Minister's office is lit up in rainbow colors with fireworks exploding after parliament voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Valletta, capital of Malta, on July 12, 2017. Following amendments approved in Parliament of the Marriage Act and other Laws (Amendment) Act on Wednesday, Malta will become the 15th nation in Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

People wave a rainbow flag after parliament voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Valletta, capital of Malta, on July 12, 2017. Following amendments approved in Parliament of the Marriage Act and other Laws (Amendment) Act on Wednesday, Malta will become the 15th nation in Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)