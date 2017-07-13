Sri Lankan president leaves for three-day visit to Bangladesh

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday left for an official three-day visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, his office said in a statement.



During the visit, President Sirisena is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Bangladeshi prime minister, president, foreign minister, health minister, speaker as well as the opposition leader.



Sirisena who is heading a 73-member delegation is expected to hold extensive bilateral discussions regarding ways to strengthen cooperation in the maritime, education, tourism, fisheries and health sectors, while focusing on promoting investments between the two countries.



Both sides are also expected to sign 10 agreements.



This is Sirisena's first official visit to Bangladesh since being elected as president. He journeyed to Bangladesh earlier as health minister in 2013 and 2014.

