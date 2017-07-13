Lawyers claim Brazil's ex-President Lula being politically persecuted

Lawyers for Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that their client is being politically persecuted.



Earlier on Wednesday, federal judge Sergio Moro announced Lula's conviction of corruption and money laundering.



Lula was found guilty of both accusations and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. He may appeal the sentence and remain free for its duration.



The two lawyers, Cristiano Zanin Martins and Valeska Teixeira Zanin Martins, said the entire investigation against him was politically motivated.



In a press conference held in the late afternoon, they said the trial results attack the lawful State in Brazil and criticized judge Moro's motivations.



Lula was accused of taking million-dollar bribes from construction company OAS in the form of a luxury apartment in a beach town in Sao Paulo state.



The judge said there was enough evidence to attest that the apartment was indeed destined to Lula, both in documents and in the testimonies of other accused in the case, who turned State's evidence in exchange for lenience deals.



This information is vehemently denied by the defense.



"President Lula is innocent. For over three years, he has been the object of a politically motivated investigation. No believable evidence of guilt was presented, while solid proof of his innocence was summarily ignored," the lawyers said in a statement given to the press.



"This politically motivated trial attacks the lawful State in Brazil, as well as democracy and Lula's basic human rights. It is a matter of great concern to the Brazilian people and the international community," they added.



Cristiano Zanin Martins said the sentence is based on speculation and reiterated that there is no evidence that Lula ever owned the apartment.



Lula has always declared his innocence on this case: he admitted to visiting the unit a few times, but said he and his wife ultimately decided against buying it.



The lawyer highlighted that the prosecution never managed to provide any document proving that Lula became owner of the apartment in 2009, as they claim.



On the other hand, the defense, he said, presented strong evidence that the apartment was actually sold to public bank Caixa and did not even belong to construction company OAS, whose bribes Lula was accused of taking.



"This sentence is a materialization of this judge's political persecution against former President Lula," Martins said.

