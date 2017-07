Buddhists carry out religious ceremony in Henan

Buddhists in Henan province held a grand religious ceremony on July 12. Thousands of believers passed a drawbridge crossing a local river, worshiping a 68-meter-tall statue of Guan Yin, an East Asian bodhisattva.

