Soldiers participate in Black Swan 2017 Int'l military exercise in Hungary

A helicopter lifts soldiers hanging on a rope during the Black Swan 2017 international military exercise in Szolnok, central Hungary on July 12, 2017. Soldiers from Hungary, USA, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Serbia participated in the military exercise. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

A helicopter flies during the Black Swan 2017 international military exercise in Szolnok, central Hungary on July 12, 2017. Soldiers from Hungary, USA, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Serbia participated in the military exercise. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

Multinational soldiers participate in the Black Swan 2017 international military exercise in Szolnok, central Hungary on July 12, 2017. Soldiers from Hungary, USA, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Serbia participated in the military exercise. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)