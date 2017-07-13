Hospitals provide traditional Chinese medicine therapies on dog days

Medical staff members stick dog-day pastes onto the body of a girl at the hospital of traditional Chinese medicine in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, July 12, 2017. Wednesday marks the first day of the dog days, which means the three periods of the hottest season each year. People around China would swarm into hospitals of traditional Chinese medicine as they believe winter diseases could be cured in summer. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A doctor carries out moxibustion for a patient at Gaoqing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Gaoqing , east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2017. As the hottest part of the summer in China begins, a lot of people come to hospital to prevent illness by receiving acupuncture, acupoint sticking and cupping therapy. (Xinhua/Zhang Weitang)

Doctor An Lifei carries out cupping therapy for a patient at Xuyi Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2017. As the hottest part of the summer in China begins, a lot of people come to hospital to prevent illness by receiving acupuncture, acupoint sticking and cupping therapy. (Xinhua/Bu Xiangdong)

Two children receive cupping therapy in Kangyide Hospital in Huairou District in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2017. As the hottest part of the summer in China begins, a lot of people come to hospital to prevent illness by receiving acupuncture, acupoint sticking and cupping therapy. (Xinhua/Bu Xiangdong)