Carbon dating confirms age of 3,800-year-old pottery bird statue

A staff member of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences shows a pottery bird statue in Xinmi, central China's Henan Province, July 10, 2017. Carbon dating has recently confirmed the age of the 3,800-year-old red pottery bird statue, unearthed at the ruins of the city of Xinzhai in Henan Province. The ruins was discovered in 1979 and believed to be founded by Qi, king during the Xia Dynasty, as early as 2050 BC. The statue, 16 cm long and 7 cm tall, was painted red with cinnabar, which suggests it may have been an item of worship, according to archeologists. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

