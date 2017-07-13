Tour guides practise on 1st day of dog days in E China

Tour guides practise their welcome gestures at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2017. Wednesday marks the first day of the dog days, which means the three periods of the hottest season each year. Tour guides here practised their deportment even in the intense heat of summer. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tour guides bite chopsticks to improve their etiquette at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2017. Wednesday marks the first day of the dog days, which means the three periods of the hottest season each year. Tour guides here practised their deportment even in the intense heat of summer. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tour guides hold a poker card in their hand to improve their etiquette at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2017. Wednesday marks the first day of the dog days, which means the three periods of the hottest season each year. Tour guides here practised their deportment even in the intense heat of summer. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tour guides practise to improve their etiquette at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2017. Wednesday marks the first day of the dog days, which means the three periods of the hottest season each year. Tour guides here practised their deportment even in the intense heat of summer. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

