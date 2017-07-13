MOFCOM reiterates support to foreign companies amid release of AmCham report

"China is committed to offering equal treatment to both domestic and foreign companies," Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), told the Global Times on Thursday. He noted that the Chinese government has and will continue to give foreign enterprises comprehensive national treatment and will create and maintain a fair, competitive business environment.



Gao's comments come after the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai released a report on Wednesday, which stated that 77 percent of US firms in China were profitable in 2016 and that 73.5 percent reported revenue growth during the same period.



"The sound performance of US firms in China shows that the domestic business environment is improving…we also noticed that some US firms in China showed concerns over whether Chinese policies and measures are transparent and equal. I believe those worries are not necessary," Gao said.



Reassuring those concerned, according to Gao, the Chinese government has reiterated several times over recent years the principle that foreign invested companies are in fact Chinese enterprises, and therefore will be treated in the same way their domestic counterparts are treated.



The government will further open up markets and will implement a 2017 guidance catalogue for the foreign investment industry on July 28. These actions aim to further decrease restrictions to foreign capital across the country as well as to provide a looser environment for foreign enterprises that seek growth in China, the spokesman said.





