China's Tao Zelang qualifies for 3,000m finals at U18 global athletics event

China's Tao Zelang on Thursday qualified for the finals of the boy's 3,000m after he finished eighth in his heat.



Tao, who clocked eight minutes 47.23 seconds, will now proceed to the next round as one of the next five fastest runners following the first five finishers in each heat.



Ethiopia's Selemon Barega led the 15-man field into the final with a heat time of 7:55.73 followed by Kenya's Stanley Waithaka who stopped the clock at 7:59.54.



The finals are scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the event.



On Wednesday when the event opened, China's Yu Tianxiao and Sun Yue clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively in the girls' shot put. German Selina Dantzler won the title.

