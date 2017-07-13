Afghan girls' team gets US visa to attend global robotics competition

The six-member team of Afghan girls have been finally granted US visa to participate in the global robotics competition, a local television channel Tolo reported on Thursday.



Girls from 160 countries, according to the report, would attend the contest to show their abilities and Afghan girls would demonstrate their talents in making robots at the event.



Earlier, the US embassy refused to issue visa for Afghan girls, reportedly fearing that the Afghan girls overstay their visas or may refuse to return home.



Members of Afghan girls' team have said they are eager to put in display the robots made by them at the international robotics competition opens in Washington on July 16.

