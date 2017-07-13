Happy birthday:



Avoid taking sides today. Try to examine things from an objective viewpoint and you will see the good points of both sides of an argument. Your financial luck is on the rise. This weekend will be a great time to seek out financial investments. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 12, 18.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Take care when discussing personal information this weekend. Things you may want to keep private will have a way of becoming public knowledge if you confide in the wrong person. You will be able to avoid embarrassment by being smart. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your health should be your top priority this weekend. Certain changes to your personal habits can lead to a healthier and happier you. Romance is in the air. This will be a good time to meet somebody new. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Someone close to you will have something important they want to discuss with you this weekend. Try your best to be an open-minded and patient listener. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



This weekend will not be a good time to take risks. Deal only with established professionals when learning the ins and outs of a new job. The time it takes to learn the tricks of the trade will be well spent. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Love is on the rise. If you're in a relationship this weekend will be a great time to head out for a romantic night on the town with the one you love. If you're single, you certainly won't be for long. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will reach a major turning point this weekend. Do you continue to push on, or do you head in a brand new direction? Only your heart can answer this question. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Personal matters will have you feeling like you're riding on a roller coaster. Friends and family will be excellent sources of support, but in the end it will be up to you to find a solution to what's bothering you. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Take advantage of your unusually high energy levels this weekend to complete mundane housework as fast as you can. This will leave you with plenty of time to enjoy the things you really love. A financial issue may cast a shadow over your plans. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Be nice to small animals. You will be on fire creatively speaking this weekend. This will be the perfect time to take part in artistic activities that rely on imagination. Someone will pay off that favor they owe you. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Refrain from judging others. You will receive valuable information from an unlikely source this weekend. Your social nature will push you to get out of the house, but real life demands will keep you at home. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Tread lightly when dealing with strangers. Allowing someone to take advantage of your good nature will lead to a loss that you just can't afford right now. There is no need to feel guilty about looking out for your own interests. ✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Money may become an issue if you don't sit down and talk about a budget with your partner. You will cross paths with an opportunity to make a new friend. ✭✭✭