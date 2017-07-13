puzzle





ACROSS



1 Like worn radials



5 Pie part



10 Cleopatra's snakes



14 Vowel-rich cookie



15 Condo for a condor



16 Not ersatz



17 What all coaches prepare beforehand



20 "In a while"



21 Delta, for one



22 Some party times



25 ___ de plume (pen names)



26 Govt. cosmetics overseer



29 Ferry's destination



31 Talent show judges, essentially



35 Cornfield unit



36 Indian flatbreads



38 "___ your disposal"



39 Causing an overtime situation



43 The life of Riley



44 Tennis match starter



45 What starts today?



46 Furtive ones



49 Render unusable



50 Misspell a word, e.g.



51 Household animals



53 Radar dot



55 Military bathroom



58 Caulk on a wooden ship



62 Taking a dive



65 "My heavens!"



66 ___ of transportation



67 Pub pours



68 Have a few too many



69 Completely confused



70 Bunches of bills

DOWN



1 College football reward



2 Certain song for one



3 40-day observance, roughly



4 Alms receiver



5 Fire, in slang



6 Medium size (abbr.)



7 ___ Major (Big Dipper locale)



8 Type of nonviolent protest



9 Horror film feature



10 Skilled at painting, e.g.



11 Having been spotted



12 Beep with a beeper



13 Like a fox



18 "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" writer



19 ___ mater



23 Jacob's biblical brother



24 Open-handed blows



26 Honors with a party



27 Moshe of Israel



28 Take part in a rebellion



30 Keyboard button



32 Engage in melodramatics



33 Thinner, as air



34 Corralled creature



37 Landscaper's item



40 First-quarter lunar phenomenon



41 It's a long way from being good



42 Member of the highest class?



47 Adjust space between letters



48 Symbol of disgrace



52 Schnoz or honker



54 Fruit with yellow flesh



55 Corporate icon, e.g.



56 "... and make it snappy!"



57 The two to a loaf



59 Caffeine-bearing tree



60 Taken advantage of



61 State of chaos



62 Give a green light to



63 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame



64 Patriotic monogram





solution






