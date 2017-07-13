Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/13 18:51:47

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Like worn radials

  5 Pie part

 10 Cleopatra's snakes

 14 Vowel-rich cookie

 15 Condo for a condor

 16 Not ersatz

 17 What all coaches prepare beforehand

 20 "In a while"

 21 Delta, for one

 22 Some party times

 25 ___ de plume (pen names)

 26 Govt. cosmetics overseer

 29 Ferry's destination

 31 Talent show judges, essentially

 35 Cornfield unit

 36 Indian flatbreads

 38 "___ your disposal"

 39 Causing an overtime situation

 43 The life of Riley

 44 Tennis match starter

 45 What starts today?

 46 Furtive ones

 49 Render unusable

 50 Misspell a word, e.g.

 51 Household animals

 53 Radar dot

 55 Military bathroom

 58 Caulk on a wooden ship

 62 Taking a dive

 65 "My heavens!"

 66 ___ of transportation

 67 Pub pours

 68 Have a few too many

 69 Completely confused

 70 Bunches of bills

DOWN

  1 College football reward

  2 Certain song for one

  3 40-day observance, roughly

  4 Alms receiver

  5 Fire, in slang

  6 Medium size (abbr.)

  7 ___ Major (Big Dipper locale)

  8 Type of nonviolent protest

  9 Horror film feature

 10 Skilled at painting, e.g.

 11 Having been spotted

 12 Beep with a beeper

 13 Like a fox

 18 "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" writer

 19 ___ mater

 23 Jacob's biblical brother

 24 Open-handed blows

 26 Honors with a party

 27 Moshe of Israel

 28 Take part in a rebellion

 30 Keyboard button

 32 Engage in melodramatics

 33 Thinner, as air

 34 Corralled creature

 37 Landscaper's item

 40 First-quarter lunar phenomenon

 41 It's a long way from being good

 42 Member of the highest class?

 47 Adjust space between letters

 48 Symbol of disgrace

 52 Schnoz or honker

 54 Fruit with yellow flesh

 55 Corporate icon, e.g.

 56 "... and make it snappy!"

 57 The two to a loaf

 59 Caffeine-bearing tree

 60 Taken advantage of

 61 State of chaos

 62 Give a green light to

 63 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame

 64 Patriotic monogram

solution



 



