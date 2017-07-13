puzzle
ACROSS
1 Like worn radials
5 Pie part
10 Cleopatra's snakes
14 Vowel-rich cookie
15 Condo for a condor
16 Not ersatz
17 What all coaches prepare beforehand
20 "In a while"
21 Delta, for one
22 Some party times
25 ___ de plume (pen names)
26 Govt. cosmetics overseer
29 Ferry's destination
31 Talent show judges, essentially
35 Cornfield unit
36 Indian flatbreads
38 "___ your disposal"
39 Causing an overtime situation
43 The life of Riley
44 Tennis match starter
45 What starts today?
46 Furtive ones
49 Render unusable
50 Misspell a word, e.g.
51 Household animals
53 Radar dot
55 Military bathroom
58 Caulk on a wooden ship
62 Taking a dive
65 "My heavens!"
66 ___ of transportation
67 Pub pours
68 Have a few too many
69 Completely confused
70 Bunches of bills
DOWN
1 College football reward
2 Certain song for one
3 40-day observance, roughly
4 Alms receiver
5 Fire, in slang
6 Medium size (abbr.)
7 ___ Major (Big Dipper locale)
8 Type of nonviolent protest
9 Horror film feature
10 Skilled at painting, e.g.
11 Having been spotted
12 Beep with a beeper
13 Like a fox
18 "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" writer
19 ___ mater
23 Jacob's biblical brother
24 Open-handed blows
26 Honors with a party
27 Moshe of Israel
28 Take part in a rebellion
30 Keyboard button
32 Engage in melodramatics
33 Thinner, as air
34 Corralled creature
37 Landscaper's item
40 First-quarter lunar phenomenon
41 It's a long way from being good
42 Member of the highest class?
47 Adjust space between letters
48 Symbol of disgrace
52 Schnoz or honker
54 Fruit with yellow flesh
55 Corporate icon, e.g.
56 "... and make it snappy!"
57 The two to a loaf
59 Caffeine-bearing tree
60 Taken advantage of
61 State of chaos
62 Give a green light to
63 ___ Wee Reese of the Baseball Hall of Fame
64 Patriotic monogram
