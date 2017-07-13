Separating the sexes

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

In Wushan county, Chongqing, a middle school has set up separate canteens for boys and girls. The school explained it was a temporary action, aimed at maintaining order and offering a comfortable dining environment. However, it is believed that the action will be harmful. Requiring girls and boys to eat in different canteens does no good to the communication between them, and cannot help them to learn to deal with the opposite sex. In addition, students should have the right to eat where they like. Many students are at a rebellious age. Trying to force them to stay away from the opposite sex may just have the opposite effect. Schools should not be considered only a place for academic studies, but also to learn how to socialize with others. One day, all these students will step into society and need to face different kinds of people. Can a person who only has book knowledge and no social skills adapt well to modern society?